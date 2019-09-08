close
Sun Sep 08, 2019
Asim Yasin
September 8, 2019

Senate body seeks report on Indian atrocities in IHK

National

AY
Asim Yasin
September 8, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Chairman of the Senat’s Committee for Human Rights, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, has sought a report of Indian atrocities in Held Kashmir from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as from the Ministry of Human Rights by September12.

He asked as to what has been done regarding this matter, and what international platforms have been approached about the human rights violations in Held Kashmir. He said that the people of Held Kashmir are suffering and their demand to be heard.

