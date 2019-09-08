Defence Day observed in solidarity with Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: The Global System of Integrated Studies (GSIS) observed Defence Day of Pakistan and highlighted the velour of Pakistan

Army when they were taken in a surprised attack by Indian army.

According to a press statement issued here on Friday, the GSIS students and faculty take pride and pleasure to commemorate the Defence Day of Pakistan synonymous in showing solidarity with the people of Kashmir paying tribute to the martyrs of our nation.

The students of Global System of Integrated Studies (GSIS) gave speeches highlighting the velour of the Pakistan Army, when they were taken in a surprised attack on September 06, 1965.

A well-known TV anchor, Touseek Haider, was the guest of honour at the event.

Principal GSIS, Ma’am Quruttul-Ain Ali Rizvi, while addressing the crowd stressed upon unity and harmony among our nation to face the challenges and issues confronted by the country for achieving the national objectives of progress and prosperity. She observed that all the strata of society had to work hard, irrespective of the factional or individual interests and called upon all the citizens to play their due part in the progress and development of the country.

She appreciated the students for their wonderful performances. She said it was a matter of satisfaction that the young generation with a passion of patriotism possessed the desire for the development of country.

She also paid tribute to all the martyred people who had laid down their lives for safeguarding the freedom. She stressed on patriotism and sincere love for Pakistan and said this is how Pakistan can progress as a nation.”