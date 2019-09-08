Aseefa meets Faryal Talpur at Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari visited Ms. Faryal Talpur at Adiala Jail along with her family members while lawyers also accompanied her on the occasion.

Provincial Minister Sindh Sohail Anwar Siyal, Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, Khan Bahadur Bhatti and Ghulam Mustafa Laghari were also present on the occasion.

Lawyer Ziaul Hassan Lanjar said that representatives elected by the public are suffering in jails and are deprived of basic facilities. He said that Ms. Faryal Talpur is a target of political revenge and that her production orders have been approved but are being ignored which proves that there is a personal vendetta that is being carried out against the PPP leadership.

He said that the fight against injustice will continue in the courts and that these baseless accusations will come to an end.