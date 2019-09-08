Moon mission: Modi govt planned 10-day celebrations

ISLAMABAD: Narendra Modi’s government had planned to initiate “ten-day celebrations for 100-days of Modi-2” throughout India from today (Sunday) with great fanfare but foiled landing on moon by Chandrayaan-2 fiasco has marred it.

It has also been linked with birthday of Modi on September 17, when he will be turning 69. On contrary the opposition in India -- the Congress and the Left parties --is expected to bring out a list of failures of the government, particularly on the economic front and speak of its “vendetta politics”. The ruling BJP workers have been asked not to indulge in loud chest-thumping on issues of Article 370 and triple talaq, but carry out a door-to-door campaign.

They would also talk about the government’s tough stand on terror, including amending the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. They have been asked to highlight anti-Pakistan actions of the government during the days. Indian media has reported that as the Modi government celebrates its 100 days in office over the weekend, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) would have a coordination meeting with its affiliates, including the Bharatiya Janata Party, in Rajasthan’s holy town of Pushkar.

The three-day meet would assess the government's performance so far. While the RSS is expected to congratulate the government for passage of key bills in Parliament -- strengthening anti-terror laws, proscribing triple talaq and scrapping provisions of Article 370 -- as also its diplomatic success in countering Pakistan’s propaganda on Kashmir, some of its affiliates are set to flag the crisis facing small-scale industries.

The BJP would observe the next 10 days -- from Sunday to September 17, the birthday of the prime minister. Sources said the government would highlight the first 100 days as evidence of its commitment to deliver on its promises with 'speed, skill and scale', and that the pace of reform has increased in its second term. The government, as well as the party, would talk of India successfully countering Pakistan's campaign on Kashmir on the international stage.

The government believes its performance on the diplomacy front was good. Modi has visited seven countries, including the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, France and Russia. The Indian government has focused on consolidating its ‘neighbourhood first’ policy, while Prime Minister Modi has also initiated the 'act far east' policy. The RSS 'samanwaya baithak', or coordination meeting, could also reiterate its demand for the early construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Along with abrogation of Article 370, implementing a uniform civil code and building the Ram temple are part of the BJP's core agenda. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad would brief delegates on the ongoing judicial proceedings in the Ayodhya land dispute case. The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) and the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh would brief delegates on the overall economic slowdown in the country. Outfits like SJM and Laghu Udyog Bharati have expressed concerns about the problems facing the manufacturing sector, particularly small-scale industries because of the goods and services tax.