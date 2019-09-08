Peace process failure to trigger unrest in Afghanistan: Asfandyar

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan on Saturday said that the Afghan president’s decision to cancel his visit to the US indicated that the most important party to the Afghan peace process was ignored.

Speaking at a press conference after the party’s central working committee meeting, he feared that the situation might take a dangerous turn in view of the recent developments.

Asfandyar Wali said his party had been advocating from the very beginning that all stakeholders to the Afghan conflict should be taken into confidence to avoid possibility of another war. “Afghanistan’s peace is linked with Pakistan and the rest of the world, therefore, all the countries should play active role in restoration of peace in the war-torn country,” he argued.

The ANP chief stressed the need for taking serious steps to halt violence in Afghanistan that has continued even during the peace talks. “The presence of Daesh in Afghanistan is a serious issue,” he said, adding, the parties involved in the peace talks should unite against the terrorists.

He reminded that Pakistan’s parliament had passed a resolution that supported intra-Afghan talks for putting an end to the war in Afghanistan and the region.

Commenting on the Kashmir issue, he said his party had a clear stance on the issue. “The Narendra Modi government cannot suppress the indigenous movement of Kashmiri people through the use of force,” he maintained.

Asfandyar Wali said that Kashmir issue should be resolved under the UN resolutions and Shimla agreement. He termed the Indian government’s recent unilateral action in Kashmir a violation of the UN resolutions and Shimla agreement.

“The ANP demands from Prime Minister Imran Khan to clarify his position on the Kashmir issue as it feared that the government has been implementing the former military dictator Pervez Musharraf’s policy,” he argued.

Asfandyar Wali criticised the government’s policies and feared that soon the country would be declared bankrupt. The fast shrinking of the middle class would push the country towards anarchy, he added.

The Kashmir issue had exposed Pakistan’s isolation at the international level, he said. He claimed the country’s flawed foreign policy had created troubles for Pakistan and caused its isolation.