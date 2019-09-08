Two conjoined newborns separated after surgery

MULTAN: The pediatric surgeons of the Nishtar Hospital conducted a successful surgery of two conjoined newborn babies and separated them on Saturday.

The unitary bladders and intestine veins were conjoined of the babies. The age of both babies was just three hours when the surgery was conducted.

The wife of Mazhar Abbas and a resident of Kabirwala, gave birth of conjoined babies, the hospital sources said. The delivery took place on Friday night when the mother was brought to the Nishtar Hospital. Both babies were shifted to Neo Natal Ward at Nishtar Hospital for treatment, the hospital sources added.

Clean cotton project: Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry senior vice president Khawaja Badar Munir has said that clean cotton project must be expanded to all districts to ensure production of clean and contamination-free cotton.

Talking here on Saturday, the MCCI SVP said that some office-bearers of the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association had got registered some ginning factories to purchase clean Phutti from the growers/suppliers by paying additional Rs 200 per maund as compared to the market price. A few people were obliged under this Clean Cotton Project while genuine ginners who were producing contamination-free cotton were still deprived of this facility, he lamented. Under this prevailing situation, money was going to the pocket of some favorites, he alleged. He said that the project should not be confined to seven districts of Multan, Khanewal, Muzaffargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Vehari and Bahawalnagar, and it must be expanded to all cotton growing districts of Punjab as well as Sindh province.