Alvi reposes confidence in nation’s capabilities

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday while expressing his full confidence in the capabilities of Pakistani nation said that it had all the qualities

and courage which had helped it to overcome several issues, like the terrorism, and would soon head towards its real destination of being a developed country.

In an interview with a private TV channel, he said due to bad decisions, vested interests, lack of merit and corruption of the past, the national economy had suffered.

Pronouncing his resolve to alleviate sufferings of the people, he said that corruption was one of the main challenge of Pakistan which had eaten away its financial resources.

He said Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf took time to sensitize the nation about this issue.

This narrative would not grow old unless effective efforts were put in place to curb it.

Education, health and corruption were the biggest issues in the society as indicated in different surveys in the two decades, he added.

The president said that wherever a person involved in it faced corruption cases in the higher courts, a strong resistance was witnessed at every level.

He shared his past experience of being a member of the Public Accounts Committee in which the officials from different ministries did not take responsibility and blamed their predecessors.

He said everyone was talking about corruption. It is a democratic country and the matters were being taken up by the courts, he replied to a question.

The president said the corrupt people never provided evidences in their defence and maintained that there was no political victimization, but the accountability of the thieves was going on.

The president rejected Indian stance on occupied Kashmir as a bilateral issued between Pakistan and India saying there were eleven UN Security Council resolutions besides, Simla agreement between the two countries.

In India, minorities were being isolated and attempts were made to turn them stateless as pointed out by the UN, he added.

The president said the prime minister rightly pointed out that RSS had control over Modis government and cautioned the world about such perilous situation.

About his limitations as a president, Dr Alvi said that these limitations were due to his constitutional role.

He said that he never wished for such post, adding that he only aspired for the welfare of the public.

I always dreamt about Pakistan and its people and their betterment, he emphasized.

The president admitted that even today, he was pained to learn through newspapers about the poverty, frustration and squalor of people.

He said he had resolved to go for finding remedies to such issues with the assistance of concerned institutions.

The president said media also played its role by highlighting these issues and stressed upon it to enhance its further role in this regard by increasing its responsibilities.

About financial situation, the president said when the PTI government came into power, the situation was worst.

Due to lack of transparency in the past governments, the people were not informed about the exact situation.

The president also welcomed the opposition’s criticism, if it was for reforms.

The president also termed Prime Minister Imran Khans decision on Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) as a good and sound one.

He said that the turns or U-turns if taken for the betterment of nation, were justified.

He said the PTI did not budge from its goals, rather it adopted strategy to overcome hurdles accordingly and opined that revival of economy was a difficult task.

He said in the Naya Pakistan, they were moving towards principles and ideals of state of Madina.

Madina state was established based upon welfare of its people guaranteeing human rights which was a unique concept across the globe at that time.

To a question regarding criticism of Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, amir of JUI-F, the president said that as being a former chairman of Kashmir committee, he should not make political differences at this time of unity.

The president also termed the civil military relations as very good.

He said said India did not want to see a financially stable and prosperous Pakistan with a peaceful Afghanistan as its neighbour.