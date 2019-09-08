close
Sun Sep 08, 2019
BR
Bureau report
September 8, 2019

Excavator damages gas line

National

BR
Bureau report
September 8, 2019

PESHAWAR: A transmission line of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) from Kheshgi to Charsadda was damaged by an excavator and as a result supply to several areas has been suspended.A spokesman for the SNGPL said that repair work has been started and till rectification, gas supply in entire Charsadda district will remain suspended while alternate supply line has been arranged for Charsadda Road in Peshawar. However, low gas pressure is likely in certain tail-end areas of Charsadda Road.

