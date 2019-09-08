close
Sun Sep 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2019

Excessive loadshedding in Mohmand protested

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2019

GHALLANAI: Staging protest against hours-long loadshedding in Mohmand district, the residents blocked Peshawar-Bajaur road in tehsil Halimzai on Saturday.

The residents led by Mir Afzal Khan Mohmand staged protest and blocked the Peshawar-Bajaur road for all kinds of vehicular traffic.

Speaking on the occasion, Mir Afzal Mohmand and others criticised the officials of the Tribal Area Electric Supply Company (Tesco) for carrying out excessive loadshedding which was getting unbearable for them.

“Just imagine there is electricity only for two hours for the populated area while 24 hours non-stop electricity being supplied to the factory units as the owners have been greasing the palms of Tesco employees”, Mir Afzal alleged.

They said that the claim of the Tesco of supplying 12 hours electricity was just a joke and threatened to take extreme step if the issue of loadshedding was not resolved.

They said the residents were forced to fetch water from far-flung areas as they could not find water at homes for drinking and other purposes.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan