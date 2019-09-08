Excessive loadshedding in Mohmand protested

GHALLANAI: Staging protest against hours-long loadshedding in Mohmand district, the residents blocked Peshawar-Bajaur road in tehsil Halimzai on Saturday.

The residents led by Mir Afzal Khan Mohmand staged protest and blocked the Peshawar-Bajaur road for all kinds of vehicular traffic.

Speaking on the occasion, Mir Afzal Mohmand and others criticised the officials of the Tribal Area Electric Supply Company (Tesco) for carrying out excessive loadshedding which was getting unbearable for them.

“Just imagine there is electricity only for two hours for the populated area while 24 hours non-stop electricity being supplied to the factory units as the owners have been greasing the palms of Tesco employees”, Mir Afzal alleged.

They said that the claim of the Tesco of supplying 12 hours electricity was just a joke and threatened to take extreme step if the issue of loadshedding was not resolved.

They said the residents were forced to fetch water from far-flung areas as they could not find water at homes for drinking and other purposes.