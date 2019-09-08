Known Gulberg café sealed after liquor recovery

LAHORE: The Excise Intelligence Bureau, in a joint operation with assistant commissioners and police, raided a known café on MM Alam Road, seized imported alcohol and sealed it on Saturday morning.

A case has been registered against the employees of the café. At least 13 people have been arrested after the raid and sent behind bars.

Excise Inspector Akhtar Zaman Sandhu, who is also complainant of the FIR, told the police that AC Revenue Mudassar Nawaz had followed a tip-off from the Lahore commissioner about the sale of alcohol at the café.

Mudassar along with AC Model Town Zeeshan Ranjha and ETO Masood Bashir Waraich constituted a team with the consent of the SP Model Town and raided the restaurant. One of the team members purchased liquor for Rs12,000 pretending himself to be a guest. Confirming the sale of branded alcohol, both ACs and other team members entered the café and took at least 12 bottles of liquors from the employees identified as Hassan, Faisal Mahmood and Nazakat.

The inspector stated that the café administration had kept alcohol for drinking and sale without any permit. A case was registered under Sections ¾ of the Prohibition of (Enforcement of Hadd) Order 1979. Cash was also recovered from the café and it was handed over to the police as case property. Further investigation is underway.

Efforts were made to contact the owner of the café through call and SMS on his cell phone but he did not respond.

It is pertinent to mention that it is a common practice in many of cafes in Lahore and other cities that visitors bring liquor with them. A waitor at the café disclosed that a few days back a group of boys and girls belonging to an MNA from a government allied party had a dispute with the management of the café. They threatened the management with closing the café.

It is also said that some nearby cafes being competitors are also involved in the episode. At the time of the raid, families from the upscale society were present and many of them got scared on the sight of police and excise officials. Many of them left the café without even paying.