IHK lockdown enters 34th day

SRINAGAR: The curfew and strict communication blockage on Saturday entered 34th day in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

The valley remains cut off from the rest of the world since August 5, when the Bhartia Janta Party (BJP) led Indian government scraped special status of the held valley. Owing to the curfew and communication blackout continues in the Kashmir valley, people are facing acute shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) occupation forces have martyred 16 Kashmiris in the month of August and injured 467 with air-gun during protests in Indian Held Kashmir.

Over 10,000 arrested have been booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act since the repeal of the special status of territory by the Indian government on August 5.

Meanwhile, after getting a number of Twitter accounts blocked for raising voice for miserable Kashmiris, the Indian agencies are scanning over 3,500 Facebook and Whatsapp pages and groups, respectively.

Meanwhile, at least four people, including a two-year-old girl, were wounded after unidentified gunmen attacked them in restive Indian Held Kashmir (IHK), police said Saturday.

The attack took place on Friday evening at village Dangerpora of Sopore in Baramulla district, about 52 km west of Srinagar city. "Four people including a two-year-old baby girl were wounded last evening after unidentified gunmen barged into their house and fired upon them in Dangerpora, Sopore," a police official said. "The wounded persons were immediately referred to a local medical facility, from where they were referred to Srinagar hospitals."

A government official said arrangements were underway to airlift the critically wounded two-year old baby girl to New Delhi for an advanced treatment.

On Thursday, a non-local labour was wounded after he was fired upon by unidentified gunmen in the area. Police suspect the involvement of militants in the attacks.

Ahead of the move, authorities fearing backlash in shape of street protests imposed tougher restrictions in the region and imposed a communication blockade.