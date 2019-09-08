close
Sun Sep 08, 2019
Sohail Khan
September 8, 2019

SC new judicial year opening ceremony on Sept 11

Sohail Khan
September 8, 2019

ISLAMABAD: New judicial year opening ceremony of the Supreme Court will be held on 11th September at 11:30am in Courtroom No 1 at the principal seat of Supreme Court of Pakistan, Islamabad.

The Full Court Reference will be simultaneously shown live at all SC registries through video-link.

According to the scheduled programme, Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, attorney general for Pakistan, vice chairman Pakistan Bar Council and president Supreme Court Bar Association will speak on the occasion. Judges of the Supreme Court, law officers of the Federation and provinces and a large number of lawyers will attend the ceremony.

This ceremony is held annually on the opening of the new judicial year of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

This year, it has been decided to show it via video link so that the lawyers can witness the proceedings in the branch registries. All the advocates have been informed to attend the proceedings of Full Court Reference at Principal Seat, Islamabad, as well as four branch registries of the Supreme Court on scheduled date and time.

