Search on to find corruption, kickbacks evidence against Sharifs

ISLAMABAD: Even after one year of its rule, the PTI government is still exploring government files to find some concrete cases of corruption, kickbacks and commissions particularly against Sharifs at the Centre and in Punjab.

According to a recent Punjab chief minister’s “Top Priority” directive, dated Aug 2, all provincial departments were directed to provide by Aug 9, 2019 information regarding audit objections and irregularities pointed out from 2008-2018 — the period when Shahbaz Sharif was chief executive of the province.

Through the CM directive, the chairman P&D Board; the senior member, Board of Revenue; and all administrative secretaries to the government of Punjab were directed that following information regarding irregularities may be provided:

i) Irregularities in departments pointed out but yet to be finalised and being defended by department at various fora for the financial years 2008 to 2018.

ii) Irregularities pointed out and established upto the level of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for financial years 2008 to 2018.

The directive also enclosed a proforma to furnish the required information by Aug 9 without fail through the “Special Messenger” for consideration and submission to Chief Minister’s Office. The effort is to find criminality and corruption in these audit irregularities against the PML-N leaders.

An informed source said that the Assets Recovery Unit (ASU), which was created to bring back US$200 billion stashed by Pakistanis in banks abroad, is behind this move as the Unit has now entirely focused its attention on opposition after failing to achieve its original objective.

No less than the FBR Chairman, Shabbar Zaidi, has already admitted that it is hard to bring home what he quoted $190 billion, illegally money of Pakistanis stashed abroad.

Sources said that the ASU is now keenly digging out cases against the opposition leaders in close coordination with Punjab anti-corruption establishment (ACE)and NAB. The sources confirm that at senior level there is a regular contact between the ASU and DG ACE and top NAB management.

It is said that the new ACE management is assigned to find corruption cases against Sharifs and the PML-N leaders.

Prime Minister Imran Khan initially appointed Hussain Asghar, as Punjab ACE director general - who too was told to find some concrete against Sharifs. The reputed Hussain Asghar started his work on merit and ended up filing most of the cases against PTI and PML-Q leaders.

Later because of his across the board accountability, Hussain started facing extreme resistance from the provincial political leadership as well as bureaucracy for his anti-corruption drive that only in four months his tenure had recovered Rs58 billion assets but in return angered many mighty and powerful. He was promised re-employment to continue as ACE DG after his retirement but it did not happen and the prime minister decided to appoint him as NAB deputy chairman.

It was reported by this newspaper that except Imran Khan, no one either in the PTI or PML-Q, the ruling coalition partners, wanted Hussain Asghar to continue in Punjab because of his actions and recoveries of state assets from powerful and mighty.

During his tenure as DG ACE, Husain Asghar booked a PTI MPA from Rawalpindi in a corruption case. A PML-Q MPA from Sargodha and an influential PTI MP from Attock were also booked in corruption cases by the ACE. Husain was also after another government MPA who was alleged to have been involved in getting illegal access using state land for the benefit of the housing society that he owned through a Benamidar.