Judge video case: 3 accused acquitted for lack of evidence

ISLAMABAD: Civil Judge Saqib Jawad acquitted Nasir Janjua and two others in the Judge Arshad Malik video scandal case due to lack of evidence on Saturday.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) presented a detailed investigation report before judge in which they cleared the names of three suspects after determining that no evidence was found against Nasir Janjua, Khurram Yousaf and Ghulam Jillani in Judge Arshad Malik video scandal case.

First, FIA brought the three accused in the court of Civil Judge, Islamabad Shaista Kundi but she refused to hear the case. The judge remarked that she could not hear the case due to personal reasons, therefore, the case was transferred to another judge.

“In view of the contentions of the parties and material available on record, it is evident that not a single piece of evidence is available against the accused.

The statement further said, “Remanding them [accused] to judicial custody would not serve any purpose as prosecution is firm that not a single piece of evidence and incriminating material is available on the record. Resultantly, accused Nasir Janjua, Ghulam Jillani and Khurram Shehzad Yousaf are discharged from this case and be released forthwith if not required in any other case.”

On September 2, the FIA arrested suspects Janjua, Yousaf and Jillani in relation to accountability court judge Arshad Malik’s video scandal case.

Earlier this summer, a video went viral on social media and purportedly showed Judge Arshad Malik admitting to passing a verdict against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif despite lack of evidence.

On July 12, Judge Arshad Malik was relieved from his duties by the federal government for his alleged involvement in the controversial video scandal.

The Islamabad High Court in August ordered disciplinary proceedings against Malik for violating the code of conduct. The accused had termed the video was edited, fabricated and aimed at defaming him.