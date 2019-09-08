Importance of modern urban design stressed

Islamabad : The grand architecture and open spaces need to be made a hallmark of educational institutions as they inspire creative thinking and create a healthy atmosphere for young minds, said Federal Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul.

Addressing the Urban Design Thinkers Conference at the COMSATS University here, the minister said the CPEC projects were being carefully revaluated for benefit before any further action was initiated to preserve the natural heritage, which could possibly be affected due to development activity.

She said the problems of urbanisation were augmented by encroachments and violation of city master plans.

The minister said most of the waste management problems arose due to the successive irresponsible local governments and had become an unmanageable menace, which could only be resolved by better governance and planning of new cities. She called on young urban planners to share their innovative solution-oriented plans with the government, saying this will be given due consideration in the revision of city master plans.

Prof. Dr. Raheel Qamar, Rector COMSATS University Islamabad said that the country needs to look into means of solving the housing crises according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan in order to provide sufficient housing for all our citizens.

He called for adopting sustainable life practices including limiting the use of plastics and adopting trees to reduce the stress on the environment as well as planning for achieving food security.

Dr. Qamar indicated that the Senate Sub-Committee on Climate Change had earlier started efforts to free the federal capital of the plastics and restore its eco-friendly environment.

He said the talk on urban design thinking was a critical subject as the future of humanity lies in making sustainable cities.

The speakers highlighted the importance of modern urban design and called for developing new cities, towards the west of the Indus along with the development projects of the CPEC, in order to create opportunities for local populations and discourage migration to large urban centres.

The conference covered a number of issues pertaining to city planning and modern architecture under the auspices of the CUI Faculty of Art, Design and Architecture.