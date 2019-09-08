Islamabad Zoo set to reclaim its lost fame

Since long, Marghzar Zoo had become a bad publicity for Islamabad. It had ceased to be an attraction and had rather become an unpleasant site for citizens for two reasons: first, it lacked a variety of animals and second the animals that it had were being treated in the most insane manner.

The place had earned the title of graveyard of animals, and duly so. Much had been written on how badly the elephant was being kept there. Many other animals died due to foul food and lack of medical treatment.

“But the good news is that all this is going to be past tense,” a well-composed State Minister for Climate Change, Zartaj Gull, told the scribe in her office, full with visitors up to the hilt, as public friendly as the office of a public representative is ought to be. Maintenance of the least protocol barriers and easy access of the masses to their representatives in their offices is a very positive sign, which we seldom witness in Islamabad nowadays.

She said her ministry has taken over the zoo and has devised a plan for its uplift, which will soon be presented to the public. “Animals were dying. Meat was bought for them but it was going to some people’s houses whereas lion and other carnivores were fed with farmed chicken,” she said. This practice was going on in full public view.

Questioned what the linkage is between Climate Change Ministry and the zoo, she questioned back, “What is the linkage between Interior Ministry and the zoo as the Interior Ministry had been holding the zoo so far?” Domain of the Climate Change Ministry is very vast. “Wildlife Board is under my ministry. And Zoological Survey of Pakistan is under Wildlife Board. And zoos fall under the Survey; hence, my ministry is the most appropriate to take care of the zoo,” she said.

“The zoo was in a very bad state and people used to criticize my ministry for it. On the other hand I did not have charge of the zoo. So we waged a long battle at many forums including cabinet. I had talked to the prime minister and the interior minister. Meanwhile, someone moved court and the court decided in his favour. So we simultaneously got the zoo through court and the cabinet,” she said.

“The old administration did not want us to get the zoo. They even locked its offices. But we succeeded finally,” she said. She said that millions of rupees are being spent on zoo but this perhaps is the only zoo in the world that was going into losses. “We will turn it around and you will see a visible difference in the state of zoo in one year,” she said.

She said the prime minister gives three minutes to every minister in weekly cabinet meetings to express their ideas and her ideas have been liked because they are workable.

After legendary leaders like Begum Nusrat Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Ms Zartaj Gul is the third woman to go to the UN Habitat and win projects. She not only has given a lease of life to Marghazar Zoo, but also to the Climate Change Ministry, which had been reduced to its shadow before she headed it. Makhdoom Faisal Saleh Hayat of Shah Jewna was the last minister to run this ministry in a vibrant manner.

Now that Ms Zartaj Gul has brought this ministry to the attention of national and international forums through her untiring activism, there is a need for centrality of command for smooth functioning of projects.

— Hassan Shehzad

