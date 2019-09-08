close
Sun Sep 08, 2019
September 8, 2019

CDA clears wild growth, vegetation from most of areas

Islamabad

 
September 8, 2019

Islamabad : Under Clean and Green Campaign, wild growth and vegetation from most of the areas of the city has been cleared, plantation is also being carried out simultaneously in different areas to enhance the green cover of Islamabad, says a press release.

Desired results are being achieved by ensuring effective coordination among departments including Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, Capital Development Authority and

others, however, effective supervision from ICT administration is playing the

key role in reviving the neat, clean and green status of Islamabad.

Under Clean and Green Campaign, plantation in the areas which are being cleared from wild growth is also being carried out. In this connection, ICT administration and Environment coordinated tree plantation and reviewed cleanliness drive in F-9 Park.

