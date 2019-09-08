close
Sun Sep 08, 2019
September 8, 2019

AIOU announces Ph.D, M.Phil results

Islamabad

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has declared final results of Ph.D and M.Phil (Mass Communication) programmes and placed the same at the University’s Website.

Results of 0ther programmes declared earlier include: Ph.D (Physics, Chemistry, Business Administration, Food and Nutrition and History), M.Phil (Chemistry, Maths, Physics, Statistics, History and Economics), MS (Computer Science), M.Sc (Chemistry, Botany, Environmental Science, Micro-biology, Maths, Statistics and Physics).

According to Controller Examination, all these results have been placed at the University’s website as well as communicated to the students at their postal address.

Meanwhile, admissions of Matric/FA and Postgraduate programs are continued. Forms and Prospectuses of all these programs are available at the University’s website. Last date for Matric/FA is September 20 while last date for postgraduate programmes is October 15.

