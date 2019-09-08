Dengue fever claims two lives at allied hospitals

Rawalpindi : Dengue fever outbreak that is becoming more and more intense every day in this part of the country has claimed two lives here at the allied hospitals, one at Holy Family Hospital and the other at Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

The first two deaths due to dengue fever this year has caused a great panic not only among patients admitted to the hospitals but also among residents particularly in areas from where majority of cases are being reported.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday reveals that in last 24 hours, the three teaching hospitals including HFH, BBH and District Headquarters Hospital have tested as many as 53 patients positive for the infection while in last four days, the allied hospitals received a total of 326 more confirmed patients of the infection.

To date, the allied hospitals have tested 1,249 patients positive for dengue fever in all and the number is consistently on the rise. The first confirmed case of dengue fever in the region was reported on July 2 this year and till August 22, there were 250 confirmed cases registered with the allied hospitals. However in last two weeks, nearly 1000 confirmed patients reached allied hospitals and the infection claimed at least two lives.

According to data, the number of admitted patients to the allied hospitals is also on a tremendous increase and on Saturday, as many as 309 patients were undergoing treatment at the three hospitals. It is important that in last two months, the allied hospitals had to admit as many as 2208 patients including confirmed and probable patients.

To date, the allied hospitals have received 9318 patients at their dengue fever outpatient departments of which 2201 were taken as probable cases of the infection. Of the probable cases, 1249 have been tested positive, 793 negative while result in 100 cases is being awaited.

The HFH has so far received 612 confirmed patients of dengue fever while BBH tested 343 patients positive for the infection. The DHQ Hospital has received a total of 294 confirmed patients of dengue fever.

Majority of dengue fever patients are being reported from areas around Benazir Bhutto International Airport including Airport Housing Society, Gulzar-e-Quaid, Fazal Town, Shah Khalid Colony, Shah Faisal Colony and a number of residential setups stretching from Chaklala to Rawat.

The intense outbreak of dengue fever hints the concerned government authorities have failed to control spread of the infection however the provincial health department is monitoring treatment facilities for the dengue fever patients at the allied hospitals.

On Saturday, Punjab Health Secretary Momin Agha paid a visit to allied hospitals for reviewing arrangements and clinical management of dengue fever patients. The secretary expressed satisfaction and appreciated the efforts of the hospitals’ staff in accommodating dengue fever patients.