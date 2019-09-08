Militants kill Nigerian soldier in ambush

KANO, NIGERIA: At least one soldier was killed and three others injured when suspected IS-affiliated jihadists ambushed a military convoy in northeast Nigeria´s Borno state, according to security sources.

Militants believed to be from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) on Friday opened fire on the convoy in Kamuya village, close to the family home of Nigeria´s army chief, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, a military officer and a vigilante told AFP.

“The convoy came under fire from the terrorists near Kamuya at around 11:30 am (1030 GMT), killing one soldier and injuring three others,” said the military officer who spoke on condition of anonymity.

A military pickup truck was “burnt in the attack”, said vigilante Mustapha Karimbe who confirmed the casualties.

Kamuya, the home village of Buratai´s mother, has been repeatedly hit by jihadists since 2015 when Buratai was appointed army chief.

In January this year, six soldiers were killed and 14 injured when ISWAP sacked a base in Kamuya, stealing weapons and burning military vehicles.

The IS-backed faction has repeatedly targeted military installations and troops since mid-2018.