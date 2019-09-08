Films vying for Venice’s Golden Lion

ROME: Twenty-one films are competing for the prestigious Golden Lion award at the Venice film festival, which closes Saturday.

- “The Truth” by Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda

- “The Perfect Candidate” by Saudi Arabian director Haifaa al-Mansour

- “About Endlessness” by Swedish director Roy Andersson

- “Wasp Network” by French director Olivier Assayas

- “Marriage Story” by US director Noah Baumbach

- “Guest of Honour” by Canadian director Atom Egoyan

- “Ad Astra” by US director James Gray

- “A Herdade” by Portuguese director Tiago Guedes

- “Gloria Mundi” by French director Robert Guediguian

- “Waiting For The Barbarians” by Colombian director Ciro Guerra

- “Ema” by Chilean director Pablo Larrain

- “Lan xin da ju yuan” (Saturday Fiction) by Chinese director Lou Ye

- “Martin Eden” by Italian director Pietro Marcello

- “La Mafia Non e Piu Quella Di Una Volta” (The Mafia Is No Longer What It Used To Be) by Italian director Franco Maresco

- “The Painted Bird” by Czech director Vaclav Marhoul

- “Il Sindaco Del Rione Sanita” (The Mayor of Rione Sanita) by Italian director Mario Martone

- “Babyteeth” by Australian director Shannon Murphy

- “Joker” by US director Todd Phillips

- “An Officer and a Spy” by French-Polish director Roman Polanski

- “The Laundromat” by US director Steven Soderbergh

- “No.7 Cherry Lane” by Hong Kong director Yonfan.