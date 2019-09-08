Myopia growing among students

Myopia is the disease of shortsightedness, which is prevailing rapidly all over the world and most common in Asian countries.

Pakistan, China, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore and many other countries have been suffering from this problem for many years and it is increasing day by day.

According to a research, about 30 per cent of world population has already been affected by this disease, which will increase up to 50 per cent by 2050.

This disease is most common among children below 15 years of age or school going.

The causes of this disease are genetics, lack of outdoor activities, frequent exposure to digital media and malnutrition etc.

China and Taiwan have the highest myopic rate in the world because of spending less time in outdoor.

Myopic problem is also major growing concern for Pakistan where prevalence rate is approximately 36 per cent.

Children spend less time in outdoor activities in daylight and parents do not encourage them due to many concerns like unbearable weather conditions, fear of criminal activities etc.

Though law and order is much better now as compared to previous years, owing to over-protective behavior of parents; this problem is more common in middle and high-income groups in Pakistan where children are admitted to private schools.

Private schools in Pakistan provide more relaxed and clean environment to children for activities but most of them are indoor activities which create Vitamin D deficiency — a major cause of myopia.

In Pakistan, where youth population is more than adults and old-age group, this problem is raising many concerns for their future and mental health.

Myopia also causes weakening of the eye muscles because by wearing glasses and lenses; sight functions are performed by the devices and muscles become lazy and inactive.

Middle and high-income groups suffer more from this problem and main reason is the excessive use of electronic devices by the children.

This problem is less common in low-income groups or children in public sector schools mainly because of unavailability of luxurious electronic gadgets and better parental control.

Parents should focus on the activities of their children and should limit the use of electronic gadgets. Private schools should also motivate students to focus on outdoor activities and manual work because it will mobilize their body movements and keep them healthy and active. Hafiz Syed Mohsin Abbas PhD Scholar, College of Public Administration, Huazhong University of Science & Technology, Wuhan, Hubei, P.R China. [email protected]