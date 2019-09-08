close
Sun Sep 08, 2019
AFP
September 8, 2019

Parts of Wikipedia offline after ‘malicious’ attack

World

AFP
September 8, 2019

WASHINGTON: Popular online reference website Wikipedia went down in several countries after the website was targeted by what it described as a “malicious attack”. The server of the Wikimedia Foundation, which hosts the site, suffered a “massive” Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack, the organization´s German account said in a tweet late Friday. In a separate statement the Wikimedia Foundation said that the attack on the encyclopedia — one of the world´s most popular websites — was “ongoing” and teams were working to restore access. DDoS attacks often involve legions of zombie computers — machines infected with viruses and commanded to simultaneously visit a website. Such a massive onslaught of demand can overwhelm website computer servers, slowing service or knocking them offline. Wikimedia condemned the breach of its server, saying it threatened “everyone´s fundamental rights to freely access and share information.” Similar cyber attacks have hammered other popular internet domains including Twitter, Facebook and Google in recent years.

