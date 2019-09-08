007 star Pierce Brosnan warns Greta Thunberg to ‘be careful’

DEAUVILLE: Actor Pierce Brosnan, who played British secret agent James Bond, heaped praise Saturday on Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg but also warned that she must protect herself.

Thunberg, a 16-year-old now in New York for a UN summit on carbon emissions, “is a magnificent young woman. I wish her every success,” Brosnan, told AFP on the sidelines of the Deauville film festival.

She is “a very strong voice for young people who are scared,” the 66-year-old Irish actor added, before warning: “She has to be careful, has to be protected.”

Thunberg has become a symbol for climate change action since she began sitting outside the Swedish parliament in August 2018 calling for politicians to cut carbon emissions and curb global warming.

She has also received criticism and abuse for her uncompromising attitude, however.

Brosnan and his wife have made a documentary meanwhile titled “Poisoning Paradise” about the agro-chemical industry in Hawaii, where they live.

The film focuses on “the effects of GMOs, (genetically modified organisms), Monsanto, BASF, that type of farming which has a deep effect on the community,” he explained.

“Unfortunately we have a president who thinks there is no climate change,” Brosnan said, referring to US President Donald Trump, who the actor said was “rolling back so many envionmental movements.”

Brosnan urged people to become active locally in environmental matters and noted that in many cases “it starts with the children. “You can see it with Greta, who has such an influence, a powerful impact on young people,” he said.