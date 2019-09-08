New York pop-up celebrates 25th anniversary of ´Friends´

NEW YORK: Central Park´s famous orange sofa, Chandler and Joey´s reclining leather armchairs and Phoebe´s guitar: all are on display at an exhibition to mark the 25th anniversary of the hit sitcom “Friends.”The pop-up exhibit opened in New York on Saturday as part of celebrations marking a quarter of a century since the first episode aired on NBC, and runs until October 6. It is also a way for Warner Bros to cash-in on the comedy series´ seemingly never-ending popularity, 15 years after the last episode was broadcast in May 2004. “It´s like a museum. The amount of details, of props, and just the craftsmanship that has gone into this event is astounding,” said James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther, the timid waiter in love with Rachel. The studio has recreated the set in a huge loft in Soho, Manhattan, almost exactly. Everything from the furniture to the decor is the same. Visitors can lounge on the famous armchairs where Joey and Chandler would shout at the television, eye their foosball table, or open the door to Monica and Rachel´s apartment just across the hallway. “When I first walked in, I just burst into a smile. Every corner that I turn and all the things that I could see brings back a lot memories and it´s so well done,” said Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice — that lady with the annoying, nasal laugh. The exhibition, which is already sold out, is part of a wider effort to mark the anniversary and capitalize on its popularity among younger audiences who weren´t even born when the final episode was broadcast but have discovered it through reruns on Netflix. More than a thousand movie theaters in the United States are planning to show iconic episodes this year while lines in “Friends” toys and furniture, including the orange sofa, have been launched around the world.