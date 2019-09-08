Cotton production — continuous decline

Cotton is an important fiber crop of the world including Pakistan. Cotton shares about 0.8% of country’s GDP and 4.5% in agriculture. Pakistan ranked 5th highest cotton producing country worldwide. The Punjab province produces 70% of total cotton production.

The core cotton growing areas includes Multan, Khanewal, Vehari, Lodhran, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Layyah and Rahimyar Khan districts while non-core areas include Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Chiniot, Sahiwal, Okara and Pakpattan districts. Both Bt and non-Bt cotton varieties have been cultivated, however Bt shares more than 80% of total area. The cotton production analysis of last 5 years revealed 13.96 Million bales in 2014-15 followed by 9.91 M (2015-16), 10.67 M (2016-17) and 11.94 M (2017-18). While there were 9.86 M bales in 2018-19 and this was the lowest yield during the last five years. There are a number of factors of low yield indicated by the Govt. which includes cultivated area reduction, climate change, unavailability of quality seed, whitefly and pink bollworm.

This year the govt has set a target of 2.85 million ha cultivation and 15 Million bales. The Department of Entomology, University of Agriculture Faisalabad had conducted 3 consecutive surveys of core and non-core cotton growing areas during 2015-17. Thereafter, economic loss due to pink bollworm and whitefly was highlighted both at provincial and federal level. Moreover, the Punjab Govt. has constituted advisory committee on cotton production. The committee holds meeting after every fifteen days under the chair of Additional Secretary Agriculture Task Force. The other members of the advisory committee are Dr. Anjum Ali Butter (DG Extension), Mr. Zafaryab (PW&QC), Dr. Abid Mehmood (DG AARI), Dr. Muhammad Sagheer (CRI), Dr. Zahid Mehmood (Director CCRI), representative of Department of Entomology UAF and MNSUAM.

The Department of Entomology in collaboration with Punjab Agriculture Research Board (PARB) conducted an international seminar on the importance of pink bollworm in cotton production which was appreciated by Govt. and policy makers. After that the Entomology Department was awarded two research projects for the management of pink bollworm and whitefly. The pink bollworm project manager (PM) is Prof. Dr. M. Jalal Arif and for whitefly Prof. Dr. Mansoor-ul-Hassan (Chairman). The other team members are Dr. Muhammad Dildar Gogi, Dr. M. Arshad, Dr.Bilal Saeed Khan, Dr. Jam Nazeer Ahmad, Dr. Muhammad Sufyan, Dr. Ahmad Nawaz, Dr. Abid Ali and Dr. Muhammad Tayyab. Additionally, different PhD and MSc students have also been investigating different aspects of pest rearing and management strategies successfully.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ashraf (Hilal-e-Imtiaz& Sitar-e-Imtiaz) Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad has instructed Department of Entomology to conduct stakeholders (progressive famers, planning commission, extension and other research institutes) meeting has been scheduled on 17th September 2019 at syndicate room Vice Chancellor Chamber UAF. For this task, the Vice Chancellor nominated Professor Dr. Muhammad Jalal Arif as a focal person. The members of the advisory committee will participate in the meeting. The progressive farmers who will be part of meeting are Mr. Bilal Israel (Sadiq Abad), Sayed Hassan Raza Gardezi (Neelum Seed, Jahanian), Mr. Muhammad Javed Saim (Jahanian), Mrs. Azra Sheikh (Bahawalpur), Malik Habibullah Bhutta (Bahawalpur), Noor Ahmad Jandhir (Mailsi), Afaq Towana (President Farmer’s Association), Mr. Sarfraz Ahmad Khan and Mr. Khalid Khokhar (Member Farmer’s Association). Moreover, DG plant protection Dr. Falak Naz, Deputy Director AD Abid, Mr. Sohail Shehzad and heads of pesticide organizations including Dr. Muhammad Afzal-Crop Life, Mr. Asif Majeed-Kanzo, Mr. Sarwar Rahi-FMC, Mr. Tauseef-Syngenta, Mr. Saad Akbar-Ali Akbar, Dr. Khalid Hameed-Tara, Mr. Javed Qureshi-4B will also participate in the meeting. Mr. Khalid Abdullah (Cotton Commissioner), Dr. Zahid Mehmood (CCRI Multan), Dr. Anjum Ali Butter (DG Extension), Mr. Zafaryab (PW&QC), Dr. Abid Mehmood (DG AARI), Dr. Muhammad Sagheer (CRI), Dr. Zahid Mehmood (Director CCRI) will represent govt institutes to highlight pros and cons of cotton production. The noted agriculture experts, including Jahangir Tareen, are likely to attend the meeting. The Department of Entomology is holding regular meetings with the farmers, researchers and other stakeholders due to PARB funded projects and it is helping to highlight the economic importance of cotton production. The use of PB ropes showed effective results to manage pink bollworm through mating disruption while pheromone traps are quite helpful for monitoring and pest scouting. The extension Department of Punjab Govt. efforts regarding the availability of PB ropes are quite helpful to minimize pest attack on cotton crop. But the destruction of pink bollworm infestation sources (off-season management) are still not effective to which the government should make legislation for better results. The more whitefly attack and low yield has been observed on late sowing cotton compared to early sowing crop. Therefore, if whitefly exceeds ETL then two consecutive sprays of new chemistry insecticides should be applied to avoid the colony establishment of pest. Punjab Agriculture Department and research institutes are making efforts to ensure availability of high quality registered cotton varieties. Moreover, there is dire need of comprehensive research for the development of new Bt varieties with improved quantitative and qualitative gene expression. Therefore, with the commendable efforts of the government and other stakeholders, hopefully Pakistan will re-establish its glorious past in cotton production.

By Prof Dr Muhammad Jalal Arif of Department of Entomology, UAF