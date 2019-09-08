Ireland give Schmidt, Best the perfect farewell

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUBLIN: Ireland gave head coach Joe Schmidt and captain Rory Best the perfect farewell to home Tests at Lansdowne Road with their 19-10 win over Wales on Saturday putting them top of the world rankings for the first time.
Both men have overseen a purple patch in Ireland´s rugby fortunes which has seen them collect two historic wins over world champions New Zealand as well as the 2018 Six Nations Grand Slam, only the third in the country´s history. Roars drowned out Best as he stepped up to speak after the match — the terrible performance in the 57-15 thrashing by England a fortnight ago forgotten after back to back wins over the Welsh. “I told myself I would not get emotional,” said Best, who was fighting back tears. “It has been an unbelievable experience to play for Ireland and to go out with a performance to be proud of. “The place (Lansdowne Road) has changed a bit since I first came here aged five!” added the 37-year-old hooker. Schmidt, whose overall home record shows 28 wins from 34 matches with one draw and just five defeats since taking over in 2013, said it had been a privilege to coach Ireland. Best — winning his 120th cap — had come under fire for his line-out throwing in the defeat at Twickenham and his early ones were not encouraging as the Irish lost their first two.
