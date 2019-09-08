Leg-spin legend Qadir laid to rest

LAHORE: Pakistan’s leg spin wizard Abdul Qadir was laid to rest on Saturday after his Namaza-e-Janaza was offered at Hazarat Mian Mir Stadium ground.

A large number of national, international cricket players, officials and office-bearers were present there to pay last homage to the leg spin great.

Meanwhile, former Test cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed is deeply saddened on the sudden demise of legendary star leg-spinner Abdul Qadir.

Ahmed, while talking to the media in Lahore prior to the funeral of Qadir, said that he got a lot to learn from the leg-spinner. “He was my teacher. I learned a lot from him in the starting days of my career,” Ahmed said.

The former leg-spinner praised Qadir for crafting the leg-spin art in the late 1980s and ’90s. “He was phenomenal with his variation in leg-spin bowling. He gave leg-spin a unique identity during his period,” said the veteran of 52 Tests and 144 ODIs.

Ahmed prayed for Qadir and said that he will be remembered forever. “May Allah bless him with the highest rank in Jannah,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention here that Qadir passed away late Friday in Lahore due to a sudden heart attack. Former, current and people from different walks of life expressed deep sorrow for the departed soul.

Waqar Younis tweeted: ‘Gone Too Soon” Cricket has lost a Legend today Abdul Qadir“Inalil a wa ina alha rajaoon” Very upsetting and disturbing news.He was a very kind and a humble man.May ALLAH grant him highest place in Jannat and give his family a sabr in this difficult time. #RIP Qadir Bhai’.

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh have condoled the demise of spin bowling legend Abdul Qadir. They lauded the great services of Abdul Qadir for Pakistan cricket. In a joint condolence message they conveyed their heartfelt sympathies to the members of the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant them courage to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity. They also prayed that the departed soul may rest in eternal peace.