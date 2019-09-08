Qadir’s death widely condoled

Our correspondent

LAHORE: President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of renowned cricketer Abdul Qadir.

Imran remembered Qadir as a “genius” a day after the legendary cricketer died of a heart attack. Cricket hero-turned-politician Khan and Qadir had a long and eventful association as team-mates. Qadir, who would have turned 64 on September 15, was a favourite of the former captain. “Abdul Qadir was a genius, one of the greatest leg spinners of all time,” Khan tweeted, as fans all over Pakistan mourned the player’s death.

“And he was also the life of the dressing room entertaining the team with his wit & humour”. Qadir made his Test debut against England in Lahore in 1977 and went on to play 67 Tests, taking 236 wickets with a best of 9-56 against the same side in 1987. Those figures are still the best by a Pakistan bowler in a Test innings. He also took 132 wickets in 104 one-day internationals, with Imran using him as an attacking weapon in the 1983 World Cup held in England. “Qadir’s bowling statistics do not do justice to his genius,” said Khan. “Had he been playing cricket now with the modern DRS system, where batsmen can be given out on the front foot as well, Qadir would have gotten as many wickets as the great Shane Warne”. Legendary Australian leg-spinner Warne — the second-highest Test wicket-taker with 708 (only behind Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan’s 800) — was also a big fan of Qadir. In his condolence message, President Dr Arif Alvi expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of renowned cricketer Abdul Qadir. The president said Googly’s inventor Abdul Qadir brought name for Pakistan across the world. Dr Arif Alvi prayed for the departed soul and said his name will always be remembered in the history of cricket. Meanwhile in a statement issued by ISPR, COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa expresses heartfelt grief on the demise of cricket legend Abdul Qadir. The COAS said Pakistan has lost a great sportsman and a human being.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has expressed her sorrow and grief over the demise of legendary cricketer Abdul Qadir. In a message of condolence, she said Abdul Qadir was a great leg spinner and famous cricketer and his death was a great loss for the cricketing world. She said his services in the field of sports would be remembered for a long time to come. Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of former legendary cricketer and leg spinner Abdul Qadir. Offering his heartfelt condolences in a message, Sanjrani prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant solace to the bereaved family.

Qadir’s unique dancing action was as attractive as it was destructive, spinning the ball prodigiously, and he had a lethal googly and a flipper. PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: “To say we are shocked at his passing will be an understatement. Stalwarts like Abdul Qadir are born in decades and today Pakistan cricket has lost one of its most beloved and admired sons. “Abdul Qadir may have passed, but his contribution to global cricket – by giving popularity and impetus to the art of wrist spin bowling that inspired hundreds of youngsters across the planet – will live forever. “Abdul Qadir was one of the all-time greatest. His friendly and warm presence will forever be missed.”

Qadir is credited for keeping the art of wrist-spin alive in the days when it was losing the charm. He picked up 236 and 132 wickets in 67 Tests and 104 ODIs respectively across a cricketing career that stretched 16 years. He made his Test debut for Pakistan in December, 1977 at Lahore against England and played Test cricket for 13 years. Ten years later, against the same opposition and at the same venue, he would return his best figures nine for 56. His decade-long ODI career ran from 1983 till 1993. Qadir also served as a chief selector for the national men’s side for six months, after getting appointed to the post in November 2008.