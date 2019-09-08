Fame Academy qualify for final

close
Sun Sep 08, 2019
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2019

LAHORE: The Fame Academy defeated Lums University by a score of 1-0 in the first semifinal of the Fame Army Cup at the Model Town Fame Football Club on Saturday.

Both teams offered defensive game in the semifinal clash. Fame Football Club President Zia Dogar congratulated Fame Academy coach Tajammal Khan on reaching the final.

