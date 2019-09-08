Fame Academy qualify for final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Fame Academy defeated Lums University by a score of 1-0 in the first semifinal of the Fame Army Cup at the Model Town Fame Football Club on Saturday.
Both teams offered defensive game in the semifinal clash. Fame Football Club President Zia Dogar congratulated Fame Academy coach Tajammal Khan on reaching the final.
