Sun Sep 08, 2019
AFP
September 8, 2019

Australia close in on World Cup quarters

Sports

AFP
September 8, 2019

NANJING, China: Veteran Andrew Bogut ran the gauntlet once more at the Basketball World Cup in China as Australia planted one foot in the quarter-finals with an 82-76 victory over the Dominican Republic on Saturday.

The 34-year-old, a key member of the Golden State Warriors’ NBA championship-winning roster in 2015, has been heckled and jeered throughout Australia’s successful campaign by Chinese fans angry with a barbed comment about national swimming hero Sun Yang.

There was more of the same in Nanjing, but centre Bogut is relishing it and has not been afraid to fan the flames with sarcastic tweets referring to his “Chinese fans”. Bogut had the last laugh once more as the Boomers made it four wins out of four to close on a spot in the last eight.

