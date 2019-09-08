MVP Giannis, Greece fall to US at World Cup

SHENZHEN, China: NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was unable to save Greece as holders the United States reached the Basketball World Cup quarter-finals with a 69-53 win on Saturday.

In front of a capacity 12,000 crowd in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, Gregg Popovich’s world and Olympic champions had two or sometimes three players on Greece’s danger man.

Stop the 24-year-old from the Milwaukee Bucks and you stop Greece was clearly the mantra and they were comfortable in making it a fourth win in four games. There was a buzz of anticipation each time Antetokounmpo had possession and despite close American attention he finished with a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds. Kemba Walker, a leading light for the Americans in China, top-scored for the holders with 15 points and also had six assists. This is no “Dream Team” with the US missing their NBA megastars and failing to really light up the tournament. They laboured to an overtime victory in the first round against Turkey.