Sun Sep 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2019

Young Lucky Star Club win

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2019

LAHORE: Young Lucky Star Cricket Club won the inaugural match of Yousaf Khan Memorial One-day Club Cricket Tournament against Ghaziabad Gymkhana Cricket Club by 9 wickets at LCCA Ground Lahore on Saturday.

Ammad Butt bowled splendid bowling spell and clinched 5 wickets for the victorious said and remained man of the match. Sh Sarwar Joint Secretary LCCA and Ahmed Ayaz Khan Executive Member LCCA was joint Chief Guest of opening ceremony of the tournament.

Scores: Ghaziabad Gym batting first 87/10 to 19.3 overs (Waqas Ali 28, Ahmed Waqas 14, Ammad Butt 5/32, Haider Ali 3/23).

Young Lucky Star CC 89/1 in 11.3 overs (Zubair Malik 49 not out, M Imran Dogar 20, M Waseem 1/29).

