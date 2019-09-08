Albilal Club qualify for quarters

LAHORE: Albilal Club qualified into the quarterfinal of 35th M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament after beating strong Akhter Abdul Rehman Club by 72 runs in pre-quarterfinal played at Township Albilal Ground the otherday.

Fine all round performance by Hafiz Almas (Albilal Club) and Ayan Ali (Akhter Abdul Rehman Club) were the main feature of the match.

Scores: Albilal Club 172/5 in 20 Overs (Rao Khyaam Abbas 22, Shehzada Khan 16, Naeem Ahmed 43, Ali Sikander 33, Hafiz Almas 43(no), Ayan Ali 2/14).

Akhter Abdul Rehman Club 100 all out in 17.5 Overs (Ayan Ali 49, Saqib Ali 13, Asad Abbas 12, Rao Khyaam Abbas 2/23, Hafiz Almas 2/24, Dilshad Ahmed 2/9).