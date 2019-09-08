Abdul Qadir — the man of principles

ISLAMABAD: The master class leg spinner - in fact the pioneer of leg spin in many ways Abdul Qadir - has left us to mourn his death, which was sudden, shocking and disbelieving.

A larger than life cricketer, Qadir is possibly one of the most honest figures amongst the former Pakistan greats and often has been seen openly questioning and criticizing all the ills in the game at domestic and international level. While majority of his contemporaries were seen making every effort to appease Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) pundits for winning their trust for one post or the other, Qadir never even in his rainy days tried to move an inch from his laid down principles. He was the one who has the heart to call a spade a spade even if it was going against his personal interests. There were few in recent times who have their principles, so sacred to them, those who come up to that level always find Bahoo (as often been called by his friends) on their sides. Though Qadir has worked as chief selector on couple of occasions, he turned down many offers to become part of the PCB in recent time-reason being his honesty and well-guarded principles. This correspondent had the opportunity to meet and chat with him almost on daily bases when a few months back he was guiding ZTBL to First Class cricket in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Often Qadir was seen preaching youngsters at the Diamond Ground in between the day as never to compromise on your principles ‘what come may’.

As a leg spinner he was the icon for many who started their career after his retirement. Qadir possibly was the one leg spinner who knew how to bowl six different deliveries in an over.

Leg spin, googli, low turning googli, flipper and low flipper sharply slipping towards the pads of a right handed batsman. His occasional high flipper that sometimes took the batsmen by surprise also fetched him many wickets. No team knew his quality and variety better than star studded West Indies team of mid-eighties. His 6-16 in 1987-88 at Faisalabad saw the batting line up of the quality of Desmond Haynes, Gordon Greenidge, Vive Richards, Richie Richardson and Larry Gomes crumbling out for just 53. No one forgets his last ball six to County Walsh that earned Pakistan a dramatic win against West Indies in 1987 World Cup-where he alone scored 14 of the last over.

His success rate in international cricket could have been much higher had there been a front foot LBW with the help of DRS as is the case these days.

This very fact was clearly depicted by one of his closest friends Prime Minister Imran Khan through his tweet. “Qadir’s bowling statistics do not do justice to his genius. Had he been playing cricket now with the modern DRS system, where batsmen can be given out on the front foot as well, Qadir would have gotten as many wickets as the great Shane Warne.”

There are few former Pakistan cricketers who always enjoy god terms with reverse swing pioneer Sarfraz Nawaz for his being too blunt for the comfort. Qadir was one of them who always enjoyed very cordial relations with Sarfraz.

In a special message to ‘The News’ from London, Sarfraz expressed his deep shock, saying that he had been deprived of his trust worthy friend. “He was my closest of friends who always stayed at my side in thick and thin. Even while staying in London we keep on interaction on almost daily basis. He was a sincere and honest friend.

Qadir was so devoted to religion that he spent most of his time in performing religious rituals. According to his son, Qadir had started saying that he would soon be leaving this world. What a great cricketer, honest friend and a human being he was. May Allah Almighty rest his soul in eternal peace.”