Sun Sep 08, 2019
September 8, 2019

Peroni unhurt after car takes flight at Monza

Sports

 
September 8, 2019

MONZA, Italy: Formula Three driver Alex Peroni escaped unhurt from a spectacular crash at Monza on Saturday.

The Australian lost control of his car on a ‘sausage’ kerb at the Parabolica curve and was launched, spinning, somersaulting and rolling high into the track-side fencing. Saturday’s airborne accident came a week after the death of French driver Anthoine Hubert in a Formula Two race at the Belgian Grand Prix. The incident led to race organisers announcing a delay to third practice for Sunday’s F1 Italian Grand Prix while the kerb was examined and removed.

