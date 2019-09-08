Peroni unhurt after car takes flight at Monza

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MONZA, Italy: Formula Three driver Alex Peroni escaped unhurt from a spectacular crash at Monza on Saturday.
The Australian lost control of his car on a ‘sausage’ kerb at the Parabolica curve and was launched, spinning, somersaulting and rolling high into the track-side fencing. Saturday’s airborne accident came a week after the death of French driver Anthoine Hubert in a Formula Two race at the Belgian Grand Prix. The incident led to race organisers announcing a delay to third practice for Sunday’s F1 Italian Grand Prix while the kerb was examined and removed.
