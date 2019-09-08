Ireland clinch third place in Women WT20 qualifiers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUBAI: In the third-place play-off, Ireland chased down the target of 86 set by Papua New Guinea in just 11.1 overs to end their tournament on a high, finishing their tournament on a high.
Ireland skipper Laura Delany won the toss for the fifth successive game in a row and opted to field. Kim Garth (2-15) and Eimear Richardson (3-9) shared five wickets between them to keep PNG down to 85 for 8 in 20 overs. Only Konio Oala resisted the Irish attack with a resilient 35. Rebecca Stokell (26*) and Kim Garth (29) eventually helped chase down the target with ease.
Brief scores: Papua New Guinea85/8 in 20 overs (Konio Oala 35; Eimear Richardson 3-9) lost to Ireland86/2 in 11.1 overs (Rebecca Stokell 26*, Kim Garth 29) by eight wickets.
United States Women vs Namibia Women: United States Women finished seventh after overcoming Namibia by six wickets in the seventh-place play-off game. After restricting Namibia to just 84 for 7 in their 20 overs, they chased down the target with an over to spare. For Namibia, Arrasta Diergaardt top-scored with 33, but other than her and skipper Yasmeen Khan’s 16, no other player got into even double figures.
Brief scores: Namibia Women 84/7 in 20 overs (Arrasta Diergaardt 33; Samantha Ramautar 2-10) lost to United States Women85/5 in 18.5 overs (Nadia Gruny 33; Dietlind Foerster 2-9) by six wickets.
