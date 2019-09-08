Broad, Archer rock Aussies after England fold for 301

MANCHESTER: Jos Buttler’s 65-ball 41 helped England avoid the follow on before the hosts unleashed Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer, who bagged four wickets between them to prevent Australia from running away with the game. Although still in command, Australia’s quest for quick runs after picking up a 196-run lead was kept in check as they went into Tea on Day 4 of the fourth Ashes at 63 for 4, leading by 259.

Armed with a hefty lead, Australia were in the position to call all the shots but that didn’t prevent Broad from adding to his bunny tally. Trapping Warner in front for a six-ball nought, Broad dismissed the left-hander for the sixth time in eight innings in this series. Marcus Harris was also out leg-before to Broad, and cost Australia a review in the process.

On a wicket that had uneven bounce with some deliveries stopping on the batsmen and also keeping low on occasions, Broad and Archer troubled Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith. Archer eventually accounted Labuschagne by rapping him on the knee roll. Travis Head came in next, struggled against Archer while he also scored a couple of attractive boundaries. But Archer had the last laugh in this contest, beating Head on the drive to have him bowled.

It was a lengthy spell in tandem for Broad and Archer, who bowled nine overs apiece before Joe Root made the bowling change. Craig Overton wasn’t much of a problem for Smith and Matthew Wade, neither was Jack Leach as the fifth wicket pair saw through the session without any more damage.

Earlier, Australia began the day by operating with Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon, who tested the England pair of Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow without any luck. But the second new ball had success written all over it as Starc came up with a much-improved performance today. Unlike Day 3, Australia didn’t lift their foot off the pressure pedal, which translated into wickets. Bairstow was the first to fall, attempting an extravagant drive only to be bowled by Starc. Hurried by pace and movement. Stokes and Buttler weren’t really in control of their shot-making and the former eventually fell, edging a Starc delivery that shaped away late.

Meanwhile, Australia lost their last available review when Paine decided to challenge the on-field decision from umpire Marais Erasmus, who gave Buttler not out to a Lyon delivery that he didn’t offer any shot. Buttler employed a counter-attacking approach leading up to the lunch break and then added some useful runs with the tail to help England avoid the follow on. He put on 27 for the ninth wicket with Broad, who was cleaned up by Starc for a 29-ball five. Leach, having received a rousing welcome to the crease, assisted Buttler in helping England past 300 before Cummins ended the innings with the wicket of the middle-order batsman.

Brief scores: Australia 497/8 decl. & 63/4 (Steven Smith 19*; Stuart Broad 2-19, Jofra Archer 2-27) lead England 301 (Rory Burns 81, Joe Root 71; Josh Hazlewood 4-57, Pat Cummins 3-60, Mitchell Starc 3-80) by 259 runs.