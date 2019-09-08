Turkish scholarships

Islamabad : Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul hosted the students, who received the government scholarships to study in Turkish universities during the academic year 2019-20, here before their departure to Turkey.

Mr Yurdakul told students that Turkey was their second home, where they would never feel that they're living abroad.

"Be active and keep strong relations with your Turkish friends! All Turks love Pakistan and you will find them to be very cooperative and helpful," Yurdakul told them.

The ambassador said the Pakistani students were new members of the Turkish family, who would definitely feel at home in Turkey and make their families back here proud.

He wished them Godspeed. The students thanked the ambassador for hosting a gathering before their departure.