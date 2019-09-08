close
Sun Sep 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2019

Turkish scholarships

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2019

Islamabad : Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul hosted the students, who received the government scholarships to study in Turkish universities during the academic year 2019-20, here before their departure to Turkey.

Mr Yurdakul told students that Turkey was their second home, where they would never feel that they're living abroad.

"Be active and keep strong relations with your Turkish friends! All Turks love Pakistan and you will find them to be very cooperative and helpful," Yurdakul told them.

The ambassador said the Pakistani students were new members of the Turkish family, who would definitely feel at home in Turkey and make their families back here proud.

He wished them Godspeed. The students thanked the ambassador for hosting a gathering before their departure.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore