Importance of modern urban design stressed

Islamabad : The grand architecture and open spaces need to be made a hallmark of educational institutions as they inspire creative thinking and create a healthy atmosphere for young minds, said Federal Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul.

Addressing the Urban Design Thinkers Conference at the COMSATS University here, the minister said the CPEC projects were being carefully revaluated for benefit before any further action was initiated to preserve the natural heritage, which could possibly be affected due to development activity.

She said the problems of urbanisation were augmented by encroachments and violation of city master plans.

The minister said most of the waste management problems arose due to the successive irresponsible local governments and had become an unmanageable menace, which could only be resolved by better governance and planning of new cities. She called on young urban planners to share their innovative solution-oriented plans with the government, saying this will be given due consideration in the revision of city master plans.

Prof. Dr. Raheel Qamar, Rector COMSATS University Islamabad said that the country needs to look into means of solving the housing crises according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan in order to provide sufficient housing for all our citizens.

He called for adopting sustainable life practices including limiting the use of plastics and adopting trees to reduce the stress on the environment as well as planning for achieving food security.

Dr. Qamar indicated that the Senate Sub-Committee on Climate Change had earlier started efforts to free the federal capital of the plastics and restore its eco-friendly environment.

He said the talk on urban design thinking was a critical subject as the future of humanity lies in making sustainable cities.

The speakers highlighted the importance of modern urban design and called for developing new cities, towards the west of the Indus along with the development projects of the CPEC, in order to create opportunities for local populations and discourage migration to large urban centres.

The conference covered a number of issues pertaining to city planning and modern architecture under the auspices of the CUI Faculty of Art, Design and Architecture.

Kashmir Solidarity Day: The Islamabad Model College for Girls F-7/2 observed the Kashmir Solidarity Day and Defence Day in line with the directives of the government with national fervour.

The administration organised a poster competition to highlight the illegal occupation of Kashmir by India and to pay homage to Kashmiri and Sept 6, 1965, martyrs.

The students took part in the competition enthusiastically. A total of 38 posters were displayed illustrating the brutalities of the Indian occupation forces in Kashmir and the selfless devotion of Kashmiris to the cause of freedom.

Principal Prof Balqees Nabbi looked at the posters and lauded the efforts of young artists to highlight the issue. The results of the competition will be announced on Sept 11.

APP adds: Following the instructions of city police officer (CPO) Rawalpindi police conducted a flag march in different parts of the city.

The city police along with the contingents of Muhafaz squads, Elite Force squads and Dolphin Force conducted a flag march with an objective to maintain peace and tranquillity in the city during Muharram.

The flag march under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) operation Syed Ali Akbar started from Police Line and culminated at the same point after marching on city roads including Muharram and Ashura processions.

Chief Traffic Officer, Muhammad Bin Ashraf, SSP investigation Muhammad Faisal also participated in it.

According to a police spokesman, stringent security measures have been adopted in the district to avoid any untoward incident during the month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

Hajis: Over 150,000 Pakistani hujaj from out of a total of 200,000 have so far returned home after performing the sacred religious obligation of hajj.

A spokesman of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said in a statement that over 85,000 government and 65,000 private scheme have arrived country after performing hajj.

He said over 67,000 hujaj have already reached Madina Munawwara for leaving home after eight days stay there.

While 900 government scheme hujaj were still present at Makkah Mukarmma and 37,000 of those were present at Madina Munawwara.

The post hajj flight operation would continue from Jeddah and Madina Airports to 10 Pakistani airports. The post hajj flight operation would continue till September 15.