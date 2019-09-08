Six booked for manhandling policemen

LAHORE : Batapur police have registered a case against six persons on charges of manhandling Dolphin Squad officials. The accused, Shoaib Butt, Anwar Shafqat Butt, Zaheer and their three accomplices, manhandled the Dolphin officials and threatened them of dire consequences when they stopped their car for checking. Accused Anwar is the son of Shafqat alias Bagga Butt, maternal uncle of MPA Suhail Shaukat.