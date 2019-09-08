close
Sun Sep 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2019

Six booked for manhandling policemen

Lahore

LAHORE : Batapur police have registered a case against six persons on charges of manhandling Dolphin Squad officials. The accused, Shoaib Butt, Anwar Shafqat Butt, Zaheer and their three accomplices, manhandled the Dolphin officials and threatened them of dire consequences when they stopped their car for checking. Accused Anwar is the son of Shafqat alias Bagga Butt, maternal uncle of MPA Suhail Shaukat.

