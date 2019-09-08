Heads directed to ensure clean water at schools

LAHORE : The District Education Authority (DEA) has directed heads of public schools of the provincial metropolis to provide certificates of the availability of clean drinking water in their respective schools.

In a letter, District Education Officer (SE) directed heads of the institutions that clean drinking water must be tested/ certified by any government designated drinking water testing laboratory. A school head, seeking anonymity, said while the letter didn’t mention any deadline in this regard the school heads were directed through verbal messages to submit the reports of water testing laboratories by September 11. He added this was impossible keeping in view Muharramul Haram holidays.

However, when contacted DEO (SE) Humayun Shahid Rashid said the schools were asked during the summer vacation to ensure the availability of clean drinking water and provide certificates accordingly. He added that out of 362 high and high secondary schools around 100 had submitted the certificates while the remaining 262 had yet to submit the reports. He said the letter was a reminder to all heads and added they could submit the reports within two months.