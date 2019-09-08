Christian marriage bill, minority job quota discussed

LAHORE : A people’s assembly organised by two NGOs invited speakers to highlight two major concerns for minority citizens and communities in Pakistan i.e. Christian Marriage and Divorce Bill 2016, and Implementation Mechanism for Minorities Job Quota.

The assembly was attended by the stakeholders, members of academia, media representatives, minority rights activists and legal experts, including Dr Alexander John Malik, bishop emeritus of Lahore, I.A. Rehman, noted human rights activist, Ms Nasira Iqbal, former justice of the Lahore High Court, Maria Iqbal Tarana, Wajahat Masood and Peter Jacob.

Proceedings commended with an update by Peter Jacob on the latest legislative developments vis-à-vis the Christian Marriage and Divorce Bill 2019 and the role of civil society organisations in the process of law making and improving the substantive and procedural content of the law. It was sated that a comprehensive set of amendments suggested by an expert working group in a series of consultative meetings forwarded to the Ministry of Human Rights was incorporated in the draft bill. Bishop Alexander John Malik said that the revised draft catered to the technological needs of the 21st century as well as the interests of all religious denomination with special regard to an individual’s fundamental right to religious freedom. Peter Jacob said, “We call upon all stakeholders to take keen interest and argue with logic during the process of law making. We particularly urge the government to share the information proactively for expeditious enactment.”

The second part of the conference brought into focus the issue of lack of implementation of minority related job quotas across public and private sectors. In this regard, a Rozgar Authority Bill 2019 was also presented before stakeholders for their input and feedback. Among other things, the bill calls for the establishment of a rozgar authority having a specific mandate to monitor the implementation status of minority related job quota.