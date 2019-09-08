Legislation underway for police reforms, says governor

LAHORE : Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar visited the house of a Christian youth who allegedly died due to police torture a couple of days back.

The Punjab government visited the house of the youth, Amer, on Burki Road to offer condolences and sympathise with the bereaved family.

Minister for Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine, Minority MNA Shehnila Ruth and others accompanied the governor.

Muhammad Sarwar assured the family of the youth that strict action would be taken against the policemen responsible and said that policemen involved in torture of prisoners were criminals and didn’t deserve any relief.

Talking to the reporters, he said protecting the lives of citizens was the responsibility of the government. Any policemen or officer who would go beyond their authority will not escape the grip of justice, adding that legislation was underway for police reforms and to curb police torture.

To a question, he said Kashmir was not only the issue of Kashmiris but of the entire Muslim Ummah. He said Saudi Arabia and other Islamic countries should put pressure on India through diplomatic means to lift curfew and stop army atrocities on kashmiris. He said no past governments paid any attention to police reforms but the PTI government ended every kind of political influence in Police and now it was the responsibility of police to deliver justice to the victims.

Earlier, a number of academicians, including Home Economics College, Lahore, Principal Doctor Samiya Kalsoom, Postgraduate College Women Shadbagh Principal Professor Robina Saif, Postgraduate Women College Wahdat Road Principal Doctor Farah, Doctor Suman Yazdani and a delegation from the UK led by Shahzad Akbar, Sarfraz, Faisal Nawaz and others called on the Punjab governor.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said special focus on research was needed to promote education and compete with the world, adding that the PTI government was taking unprecedented steps in the education sector.

He said that Kashmiris were not alone as 220 million Pakistanis were standing with them. He said, “I can say without any doubt that one day Kashmir will be free and will get rid of Indian atrocities.” He said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan is advocating for Kashmiris as their ambassador and we will not step back from any sacrifice for Kashmir.”

Law minister: Provincial Minister for Law Raja Basharat presented one-year performance report of Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department to Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM’s Office here on Saturday.

Usman Buzdar while appreciating Raja Basharat and his team on the performance of his department said that Punjab government had completed such tasks in its short tenure of one year which the previous government failed to do. He said the Punjab Assembly in its first year did a record legislation. He said PA had approved 19 bills of important nature and approximately 32 important bills were in the phase of completion.

During the current fiscal year the bills of important nature will also present in the assembly. He said that launch of a new website by Law and Parliamentary Affairs was a good initiative.

He said, “There was one man show in the past and decisions were made without any consultation whereas we are running the province as a team. Cabinet was totally neglected in the previous tenure.”

Raja Basharat said the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department was being equipped with the latest technology. He said complete consultation of the provincial cabinet was present in decisions of important nature.

Dengue: Post Graduate Medical Institute and Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Alfareed Zafar has said dengue is now more social problem than a medical issue so each person of society will have to play role to overcome the issue.

He expressed these views while addressing an awareness seminar held on dengue at the auditorium of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences of Lahore General Hospital. Prof Dr Agha Shabeer Ali, Dr Imran Hassan Khan, LGH MS Dr Mahmud Salah Uddin, Dr Sadia Rana and other medical experts also delivered lectures on curbing dengue disease.

PGMI Principal Prof Alfareed Zafar announced that a separate ward would be established at LGH for epidemic (infections) diseases so that patients could be provided best possible medical cover.

He called upon the citizens to maintain cleanliness and hygienic atmosphere in streets and around them which would ultimately help them control the diseases.