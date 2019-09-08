CM Message on Navy Day: Buzdar lauds Pak Navy

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, in his message on Navy Day, has said that on September 8, 1965, Pakistan Navy proved its dominance on the enemy.

He said Pak Navy by setting examples of bravery and courage foiled the nefarious designs of Indian Navy and made a history of courage and valour. Jawans of Pak Navy defeated the enemy by defending maritime boundaries of Pakistan. Pak Navy foiled the malicious intentions of the enemy in the dust by destroying its naval strength, the CM said.

He said that role of Pak Navy in 1965 war would always be remembered in golden words. He said that Pak Navy once again foiled the evil designs of enemy by tracing out Indian submarine in March. Pak Navy is determined to keep the sentiments of 1965 war alive. He said, “The officers and Jawans of Pak Navy who are defending the naval boundaries of Pakistan are our pride.”