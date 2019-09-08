Roberts urges Wales to find form in Euro 2020 qualifier

BALE: Connor Roberts feels Wales must find their form from a year ago to qualify for Euro 2020. Wales kept in the hunt for a finals place next summer with a 2-1 home victory over Azerbaijan on Friday night.

But it was another scratchy performance from Ryan Giggs’ side and victory against opponents ranked 109 in the world — 85 places below Wales — was again down to their talismanic captain Gareth Bale.

The Real Madrid forward headed home six minutes from time to move Wales above Slovakia into third place and to within three points of Group E leaders Croatia and Hungary. Next month’s double-header against Slovakia and Croatia now looks pivotal and Swansea full-back Roberts said: “They’re a brilliant team with world-class players.

“If we want to compete with them and get what we want, we have to play well. We have to play better than this, probably better than we have for a year or so. We have to get back to that.

“The boys have to go back to their clubs after Monday (when Wales meet Belarus in a friendly), play games and get good form. Then when we meet up again we can hopefully do the business.” Giggs was appointed manager in 2018, just 18 months after his predecessor Chris Coleman had guided Wales to the semi-finals of Euro 2016. His reign’s high point came last September with an exhilarating 4-1 Nations League victory over the Republic of Ireland.