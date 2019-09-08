Elliott readying big guns to return

LONDON: Gordon Elliott has raised the possibility of Samcro making his debut over fences at Down Royal in early November.

The Gigginstown House Stud-owned seven-year-old looked a superstar in the making after extending his unbeaten record under Rules to seven in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at the 2018 Cheltenham Festival.

However, he suffered a heavy fall in the Punchestown Champion Hurdle the following month and failed to run up to expectations in three starts last season - most recently finishing fifth in the Ryanair Hurdle at Leopardstown last Christmas.

Samcro was subsequently found to be suffering a lung infection, which ultimately ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign, but Elliott is delighted with his charge ahead of his return to action.

He told The Irish Field: “It’s a great time of year, as all the winter horses are back in and we’ll try and get some of them going over the next six to eight weeks.

“Both Samcro and Apple’s Jade have had wind operations. They look great and the pair of them are in very good form - they are good and strong.

“I’d imagine that he (Samcro) will go chasing and he might start off somewhere like Down Royal in a beginners chase. He looks great and I’ve been very happy with him.

Apple’s Jade’s was spectacular in winning her first four starts of last season, but lost her way in the second half of the campaign.