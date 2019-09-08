Shameful

During the hearing of an application filed by Iltija Mufti to meet her detained mother, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi remarked “Why do you want to move around? It is very cold in Srinagar”. Such a shallow, shameless and insensitive remark just depicts the prejudice bias of a man who is supposed to uphold the cradle of justice.

Dr Irfan Zafar

Islamabad