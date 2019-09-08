Improving PIA

If one wishes to travel down memory lane, the best way is to take an international flight by the national air carrier. Last week I had such an experience. While travelling to London I had intentionally opted for PIA. My experience proved to be entirely opposite of my expectations, and I felt like I was travelling from Rawalpindi to Karachi via the Pakistan Railways, which I used to during my school and college days. During the flight neither a pillow nor a blanket was provided despite my repeated requests to the flight attendants, though I was feeling cold due to fever. The in-flight entertainment system was out of operation. While travelling by Pak Rails one has always a choice to get quite a decent food through dinning cars; I wish PIA too introduces some system of purchasing food from their kitchen if they are unable to provide reasonably decent food.

Why has PIA, which was one of the best airlines in the past, come to this stage? Why are no serious efforts being taken to revive our national carrier? Providing pillows, blankets and reasonably good food does not cost much. On my way back from London to Lahore, I was shocked to see dirty seats with even used paper napkins stuck between the seats. I hoped the concerned authorities of PIA will look into these minor things and improve standards.

Aamir Aqil

Lahore