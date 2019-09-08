A rising demand

The humanitarian crisis unfolding in Indian-occupied Kashmir in the backdrop of scrapping Article 370 and Article 35-A of the Indian constitution which had accorded special status to the state, has caught the attention of the international community as a result of the unprecedented diplomatic offensive launched by Pakistan government spearheaded by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Voices from the international community showing concern over the humanitarian situation in IOK, demands for lifting the blockade of the Kashmiris and for granting them the right of self-determination in accordance with UN resolutions are resonating with relentless velocity. The international media is also showing unprecedented interest in unraveling the atrocities being committed by the Indian security forces in IOK, and emphasizing the need for resolving the Kashmir dispute through a plebiscite. Voices are also refuting the Indian claims of the issue being an internal matter. More and more are now stressing the fact that violation of human rights is not an internal issue but a matter of global concern. The UNSC in its meeting held as a result of combined efforts of Pakistan and China endorsed the Pakistani stance that the solution to the Kashmir dispute has to come in accordance with the UN charter and the relevant resolutions. The UK and the EU, showing concern over the situation in IOK, have demanded immediate lifting of the lockdown and have emphasized the need for dialogue to defuse the situation. The strongest support has come from US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders who not only condemned the Indian action but also demanded the resolution of the dispute in conformity with the UN resolutions urging the US government to play a role in that regard. The OIC has added its voice to the demands for resolution of Kashmir dispute on the basis of UN resolutions and an end to violation of human rights in IOK. Muslim countries which initially were reluctant to express their support have now also indicated their willingness to bolster Pakistani efforts for convening a special session of the OIC.

The improvidence exhibited by the Modi government in ending the special status of IOK has actually had a boomerang effect. By using his last card Modi has given a new lease of life to the freedom struggle in IOK which is likely to gain further momentum in spite of the lockdown and the killing spree that goes on unabated; the action has also turned pro-Indian Kashmiri politicians like Farooq Abdullah and Mehboob Mufti against India; they have vowed to oppose and fight against the indiscretion committed by the Modi government. The international community has been shaken out of its slumber and indifference on the abuse of human rights in IOK which was going on since 1989. Above all, it has provided a god-sent opportunity to Pakistan to internationalize the issue and make a determined push to have the issue resolved in the light of UN resolutions. It will no more be possible for Modi government to emerge from the situation unscathed and unchallenged contrary to its expectations.

The move by the Modi government has also enhanced the prospects of an armed clash between the two nuclear neighbours as articulated by Prime Minister Imran Khan in his article in the New York Times. Dilating on his efforts to normalize relations with India which were not duly reciprocated, the prime minister rightly warned the world community of the threats to regional peace and security posed by the Indian action; he urged that under the circumstances the world could not ignore Kashmir and the humanitarian situation there.

Reiterating Pakistan’s stakes in the issue and its determination to support the right of self-determination for the people of Kashmir at any cost, he contended “Through dialogue and negotiations, the stakeholders can arrive at a viable solution to end the decades of suffering of the Kashmiri people and move towards a stable and just peace in the region. But dialogue can start only when Indian reverses its illegal annexation of Kashmir, ends the curfew and lockdown and withdraws its troops to the barracks." He was right on the money to observe that the international community needs to think beyond trade and business advantages, reminding them that World War-II happened because of appeasement at Munich, and that a similar threat looms over the world again but this time under a nuclear shadow.

Pakistan is not looking only for the reversal of the Indian action; the country's ultimate objective is to ensure that the people of Kashmir get their right to self-determination. The civilian and military leadership are on the same page in this regard. The DG ISPR, dilating on the situation in his press conference on August 4, minced no words in spelling out what Pakistan was desirous to achieve. He said “Pakistan’s future way forward is not limited to India taking back its decision of revoking Article 370 and 35-A of their Constitution rather Pakistan’s struggle is for right to self-determination of Kashmiri people. No Indian action contrary to that is acceptable. Kashmir is [the] jugular vein of Pakistan as pronounced by Quaid-e-Azam and we are ready to go to any extent for the Kashmir cause. There will be no compromise on the struggle for the right to self-determination for Kashmir. Whether this issue is resolved tomorrow or after ages, there will be no compromise or reduction in that struggle. The freedom movement has gone into [the] DNA of [the] third generation of Kashmiris and they cannot be deterred to resile from their struggle”

The DG ISPR has made it clear that war is not an open but that if it is thrust on Pakistan the forces will be ready to meet any eventuality. As is evident, Pakistan is determined to not let the issue be swept under the carpet like it has been during the last 72 years. The situation is really very precarious. Therefore, the UN and the world community need to wake up and play their role to save the world from the likely catastrophic consequences.

The writer is a freelance contributor. Email: [email protected]